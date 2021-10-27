Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 522,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 24.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.