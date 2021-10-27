Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,596,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,070.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $96.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2,882.32. 111,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.