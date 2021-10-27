Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,980.79 and last traded at $2,971.48, with a volume of 125842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,793.44.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

