Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.87 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $95.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2,889.32. 48,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,135. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,966,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,339 shares of company stock worth $566,333,381. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

