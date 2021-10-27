Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.
GOOGL stock traded up $177.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,963.63. The stock had a trading volume of 254,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
