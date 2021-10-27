Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.

GOOGL stock traded up $177.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,963.63. The stock had a trading volume of 254,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

