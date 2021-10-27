Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,927.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

