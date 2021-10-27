Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $398,689.85 and approximately $102,321.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00071254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.18 or 1.00100194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.18 or 0.06780072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

