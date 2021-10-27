Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PINE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

