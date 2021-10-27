Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, analysts expect Altus Midstream to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altus Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Altus Midstream worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

