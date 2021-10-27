Altus Midstream to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

