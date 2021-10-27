Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 14,861 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE:XOM opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

