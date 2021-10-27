Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,964,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 7.23% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,824,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,287,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

