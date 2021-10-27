Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 112,033 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

