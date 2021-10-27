Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $24.30 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,873 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

NYSE OSK opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

