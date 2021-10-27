Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $30.79 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.97% of Copa worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copa by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

CPA opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.