Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $10,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $97,271,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.