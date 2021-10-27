Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.72. 21,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,296. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $186.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

