AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

AMCX opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $5,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

