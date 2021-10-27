Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton Sells 33,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $2,487,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. 517,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

