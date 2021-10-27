América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $959,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AMX stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

