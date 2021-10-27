American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

AAT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,473. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

