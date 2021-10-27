American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 752.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

