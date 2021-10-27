American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 6.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.