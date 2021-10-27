American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,747. The firm has a market cap of $492.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 404.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

