Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 177.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $301.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.