Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,103. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,485,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

