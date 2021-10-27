Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,284. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

