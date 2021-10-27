Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL opened at $71.17 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.