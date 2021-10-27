Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Shares of AMPL opened at $71.17 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
