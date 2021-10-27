Amundi Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 991,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.27.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

