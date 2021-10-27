Amundi Invests $128.57 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,813,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 361,680 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 327,418 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

