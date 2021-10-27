Amundi Invests $173.10 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amundi purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,734,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

