Amundi Invests $188.31 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amundi bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 763,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,309,000. Amundi owned about 0.52% of ResMed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $320,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $267.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

