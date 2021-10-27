Amundi Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Amundi purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,315,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,762,000. Amundi owned about 0.73% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,482,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,718,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

