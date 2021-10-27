Amundi Purchases Shares of 2,134,875 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,134,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,527,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
