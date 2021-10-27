Amundi Purchases Shares of 2,134,875 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,134,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,527,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.