Amundi Purchases Shares of 4,974,298 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,974,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,068,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of The Williams Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 59.9% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

