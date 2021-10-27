Amundi Takes $147.38 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,184,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

