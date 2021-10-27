Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARA traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 3,540,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

