Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARA traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 3,540,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.