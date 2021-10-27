Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

