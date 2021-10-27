Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

