Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 122,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,339. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

