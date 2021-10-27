Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 122,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,339. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.