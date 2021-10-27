Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. 18,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,199. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

