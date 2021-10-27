Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.22 million and the lowest is $64.10 million. ZIX posted sales of $54.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 515,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ZIX by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

