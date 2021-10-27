Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 871,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

