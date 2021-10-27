Analysts Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 331,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,676. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

