Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CSX posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.