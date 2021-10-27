Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $739.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

