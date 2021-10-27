Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $405.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $435.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of MC stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. 14,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,657. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $20,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

