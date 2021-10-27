Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

