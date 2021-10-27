Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 278,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,209. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

