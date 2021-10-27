Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report $86.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $353.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $367.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $424.93 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $435.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

WPRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 973,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

